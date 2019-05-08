|
|
Austin Wayne Bassett passed away May 4th, 2019 at the Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville, Missouri. Wayne was born December 5, 1928 to Austin Bassett and Eda (Luce) Bassett of Moulton, Iowa. He was united in marriage to Alice Katherine Eby on February 12, 1950. He is survived by his two daughters: Pamela Brand (Dr. Ronald) of Kirksville, Missouri and Terri Bassett (Frank Hein) of Ventura, California.
Wayne graduated from high school in Davis County, Iowa and farmed a small acreage there early in his marriage. He and his wife were members of the Moulton Methodist Church where Wayne could often be found singing at weddings and funerals. He also served in the Army National Guard becoming a second lieutenant. Later he and his wife Katherine owned and operated a family newspaper, The Moulton Tribune, in Moulton, Iowa from 1961 to 1977. He joined the third generation of his wife's family to do so. He and Katherine did it all – from linotype operation and editing to sales and printing. This operation gave rise to a photography business - Bassett Photo where he and Katherine specialized in wedding photography and were responsible for recording the happy unions of many Moultonites.
In 1977 the Tribune was sold, but Bassett Photo continued to thrive allowing Wayne time to pursue his lifelong interest in airplanes. However, Wayne sustained serious injuries in a plane crash the following year. After a long recovery period, he overcame those injuries and returned to college to graduate in 1983 beside his daughter Terri from Northeast Missouri State University (Truman) in Kirksville, MO. He graduated with a BSE in Physics, a subject he loved, and thought lost to him. Wayne taught briefly at Moulton-Udell High School, then in 1985 Wayne and Katherine started a new adventure. They moved to Dayton, Ohio, where he studied electrical engineering at the University of Dayton School of Engineering. After his graduation in 1987 the couple made their home in Warner-Robins, Georgia with Wayne working as an engineer for the U.S. Air Force at Robins Air Force Base until his retirement in 2006.
Wayne maintained a fascination with mathematics and aeronautics throughout his life, but it was singing that brought him the greatest joy. He was still singing for his family from his hospital bed only a few days before his passing. He overcame all the obstacles thrown his way to achieve much in his long life. He will be missed by his family and friends. A private graveside service will be held in Moulton, Iowa, May 10th, 2019. Late in life Wayne became an avid birder, so in lieu of flowers the family is asking that donations be made to the Audubon Society in his honor.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on May 8, 2019