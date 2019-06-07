|
Barbara Jean Crabtree
Barbara Jean Crabtree, 82 of Queen City passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Kirksville Manor Care.
Barbara Jean Crabtree was born on April 10, 1937 in Queen City, Missouri to A.J. and Grace Snowbarger. She attended high school in Queen City and graduated with the Class of 1955. After graduation, she worked in Kirksville, Missouri as a nurse's aid at Kirksville Osteopathic Hospital until she married.
On December 7, 1956 she married Donald Crabtree, who survives her, as well as her four
children, Joni Lee Halley of Unionville, MO, Marilyn Sue Floyd of Kirksville, MO and Dennis and David Crabtree of Queen City. Also surviving are her grandchildren Laura Turner, Dallas Halley, Kelli Kent, Jackie Floyd, and Rylynn Crabtree. She is also survived by five great grandchildren: Sheldon Breuklander, Paisley Turner, and Joshua, Kaelyn and Claire Kent. She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother; John.Paul Snowbarger of Greentop, MO.
For several years she worked in the Schuyler County R-l School system, first as a teacher's aide and later as a cook. In 1979 she attended and graduated from the Kirksville College of Cosmetology. She opened her own beauty shop, which she operated until 1984, when she began working at Rider Drug in Kirksville. She worked for Rider Drug for 26 years until her retirement. She enjoyed all of the people she met while selling perfume and jewelry for Rider's and had many fond memories of the Drug Store and the people she served and worked with.
Her hobbies included crocheting, reading, walking and attending the functions of her grandchildren. She attended many softball and basketball games. She enjoyed a flower garden every summer and loved indoor plants. She was a big country music fan and went to Branson on vacation for many years, until her health failed. She worked at many things during her lifetime. She took evening walks around Queen City for many years with her lifelong friend, Patty Pierce.
She was a member of Prairie Queen Chapter #10 Order of the Eastern Star, receiving her
50 year pin a few years ago at the Kirksville Chapter headquarters.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday June 8 at 11 am at the Queen City Cemetery
under the direction of the Dooley Funeral Home.
Memorials are suggested to the Queen City Cemetery.
Arrangements in the care of Dooley Funeral Home, Queen City, MO; www.davisplaylehudsonrimer.com.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on June 7, 2019