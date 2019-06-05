|
|
Bernice Diana (Morris) Briggs, 68, of Kirksville, Missouri passed away peacefully Sunday, June 2, 2019 at the LaPlata Nursing Home in LaPlata, MO.
The daughter of Charles Seth and Beulah Leona (Boley) Morris, she was born January 31, 1951 in Kirksville, Missouri. Formerly married to Mark Stribling, Bernice was united in marriage to Joe Briggs on February 15, 1980 in Kirksville, MO.
Bernice is survived by her husband Joe of thirty-nine years; one son and daughter-in-law, Chris and Beth Briggs of O'Fallon, MO; three daughters and two sons-in-law, Melissa and Wayne Butterbrodt of Killen, TX, Raquel Merryman of Grayslake, IL, and Victoria and Kyle Boris of Hillsboro, OH; one brother and sister-in-law, Roy and Sharon Morris of Fulton, MO; three sisters and two brothers-in-law, Weisie and John Gardner, Lula and Herb Payne, and Loretta Sparks all of Kirksville, MO; eight grandchildren, Derek, Keaton, Deegan, Kaden, Lauren, Sydney, Benjamin, and Travis; one great-grandchild, Kylee, as well as several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
Bernice was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Charles E. and Gerald L. Morris and Junior and Pearlie Hatcher, and one sister, Cindy Hatcher, as well as one niece Karen Morris.
Bernice received her education in the Kirksville public schools. She was employed by Northeast Regional Medical Center for over thirty years until her retirement. She was an avid Elvis fan and collector.
Bernice had a fondness for her grandchildren, and her most treasured memories included hearing their laughter brought upon by her silly antics.
Public visitation will be held Thursday, June 6, 2019 after 4:00 p.m. with family receiving friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the chapel of Travis-Noe Funeral Home in Kirksville.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 7, 2019 at Travis-Noe Funeral Home in Kirksville, with Pastor Virgil Jones officiating. Interment will follow the service at Forest Llewelyn Cemetery in Kirksville.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Bernice may be made to Barnes Jewish Cancer Treatment Center and may be left at or mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO 63501.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on June 5, 2019