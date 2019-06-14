Home

Doss Funeral Home
208 N. Fourth Street
Edina, MO 63537
(660) 397-3300
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Doss Funeral Home
208 N. Fourth Street
Edina, MO 63537
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Doss Funeral Home
208 N. Fourth Street
Edina, MO 63537
Funeral Services for Betty Louise (Campbell) Bergman, 85, of Kirksville, Missouri, formerly of rural Novelty, Missouri, will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the Doss Funeral Home in Edina, Missouri.

Visitation will be from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Saturday at the Funeral Home.

Burial will be in the Newark Cemetery in Newark, Missouri.

An expression of sympathy in memory of Betty Bergman may be left to the Newark Cemetery Association or to the Donor's Choice. A memorial may be left at or mailed to the Doss Funeral Home208 N. 4th Street, Edina, Missouri 63537

Betty Bergman passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at The Arbors in Kirksville, Missouri.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on June 14, 2019
