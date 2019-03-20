|
|
Betty Treasure Crane
Betty Treasure Crane age 92, of Jefferson City, MO passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019, at the Jefferson City Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Jefferson City, MO.
The daughter of Vere and Mona (Vittetoe) Treasure, Betty was born June 4, 1926 in Kirksville, MO. In January, 1963 she was united in marriage to Henderson Jacob Crane who preceded her in death.
Also preceding her in death were her parents; one son, David Treasure; one grandson; two brothers and five sisters.
Betty is survived by three sons, Daniel Sanders and wife, Colleen of Millersburg, MO, Darrell Crane and wife, Stacey of New Bloomfield, MO and Anthony Crane and wife, Trisha of Quincy, IL; one brother, Bill Treasure; fourteen grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Betty was reared in Adair County, MO where she attended the Radical Ridge School and Kirksville Senior High School. She went to Dover Beauty School and later operated her own beauty shop, Betty's Beauty Salon. She was of the Southern Baptist faith. Betty enjoyed life and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 22, 2019, at the Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home with Pastor Virgil Jones officiating. Burial will be in the Park View Memorial Gardens in Kirksville, MO.
Visitation with the family will be from 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 22, 2019, until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. at the Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home.
Arrangements in the care of Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home; www.davisplaylehudsonrimer.com.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Mar. 20, 2019