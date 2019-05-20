|
|
|
Clifford Laverne "Cliff" Rogers, 73, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019 at Boone Hospital in Columbia, Missouri.
The son of Lacy and Dessie (Steele) Rogers, he was born June 3, 1945 in Gifford, MO. On June 7, 1964 in Elmer, Missouri, Cliff was united in marriage to Sue Houser.
Cliff is survived by his wife Sue of the home; one son, Jeffery Rogers of Kirksville, MO; two daughters Teresa Rogers and Hannah Rogers both of Kirksville, MO; one brother, Harold (Frances) Rogers of Kirksville, MO, sister-in-law, Wanda Rogers of Kirksville, MO; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Cliff was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Claudie, Donald, and Hillis; two sisters, Zerada Archer and Lucille Slaughter; step-brother, Leon Hays and step-sister, Lodena Shahan.
Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at the LaPlata Cemetery in LaPlata, Missouri with Pastor Alan Whittom officiating. No public visitation will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to his daughter, Teresa Rogers for funeral expenses and may be left at or mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO 63501.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on May 20, 2019
