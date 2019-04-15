|
|
|
Delbert Ray Anderson, 58, of Williamstown, Missouri, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019, at the Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois.
Delbert was born on July 30, 1960, near Knox City, Missouri, the son of Charles Edward and Bertha Marie Corbin Anderson.
He graduated from the Highland High School, near Lewistown, Missouri, in the Class of 1978.
Delbert worked in Texas for a time for SiesPro before returning to Northeast Missouri where he worked for Charles Industry and Wellness Meats both of Canton, Missouri. In his spare time he enjoyed carpentry, remodeling and building for friends in the community.
He enjoyed playing golf, Fantasy Football "8 year Champ", pool, and riding horses. Most of all, Delbert loved spending time with his family, hunting and fishing with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his daughter, Desarae Blickenstaff of Canton, Missouri; a son, Travis Reid Anderson, a nephew he raised and loved as a son; eight grandchildren, Ariella Bradley, Kaiden, Dominic and MaKayla Blickenstaff, Damien and Serenity Anderson, Kyla Jennings and Jasper Anderson; three brothers, Cecil Raymond Anderson of Liberty, Missouri, Robert "Bob" Anderson of Knox City, Missouri and Charles Kevin Anderson of Fulton, Missouri; three sisters, Shirley Hawkins, Dorothy Wolters and Debra Kincaid all of Knox City, Missouri; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parent; a son, Dusty Ray Anderson; and a brother, Ronald Anderson.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at the Doss Funeral Home in Edina, Missouri.
Visitation will be on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Interment will be in the Knox City Cemetery, in Knox City, Missouri.
An expression of sympathy in memory of Delbert Anderson may be left to the Family's Wishes. A memorial may be left at or mailed to the Doss Funeral Home 208 N. 4th Street, Edina, Missouri 63537.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Apr. 15, 2019
