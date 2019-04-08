|
|
|
Dennis Lee Boltz, age 63 of Knox City, MO, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019, in Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO.
He was born January 22, 1956, at Colony, MO, the son of Marshall Bud and Doris Irene Lindsey Boltz.
Dennis was employed in bookkeeping at Gleason Auto Parts in Kirksville, MO for 37 years. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Monday, April 8, 2019, in the Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home in Edina, MO. Burial will be in the Colony Cemetery.
Visitation will be held after 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 7, 2019, with family receiving friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home in Edina, MO.
Memorials are suggested to the Family and may be left at or mailed to Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1, Edina, MO, 63537.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Apr. 8, 2019
