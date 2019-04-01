|
Dora Clyde Lovingier, age 79 of La Plata, Missouri, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019 at the La Plata Nursing Home.
Born January 25, 1940 in Moberly, Missouri, the daughter of Jesse and Madge (Mallett) Elsea. On May 24, 1958 in La Plata, Missouri, she was united in marriage to Gerald Lovingier who preceded her in death on November 3, 2018.
Also preceding her in death were her parents; one daughter-in-law, Karen Lovingier; and two great grandchildren in infancy.
Surviving are three sons, Jerry (Crystal) Lovingier of Bevier, Missouri, Larry (Shelley) Lovingier of La Plata, Missouri, and Billy (Cindy) Lovingier of El Paso, Arkansas; one daughter, Jody Lloyd of Hallsville, Missouri; two sisters, Nell (Lowell) Hantelman of Rogers, Arkansas and Carrol McDaniel of Kansas City, Kansas; one brother, Donald (Susie) Elsea of Camden, Arkansas; eight grandchildren, nineteen great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Dora was a 1958 graduate of La Plata High School. She spent many years assisting Gerald at their family owned gas station, Lovingier's MFA. She ended her career driving a truck for J.B. Hunt with Gerald as a team. Dora also spent many years as a volunteer at the La Plata Nursing Home. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in La Plata.
Funeral services will be 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Travis Funeral Chapel in La Plata, Missouri. Inurnment will be at a later date in the La Plata Cemetery.
Visitation will be Wednesday, April 3, 2019 with the family receiving friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorials in memory of Dora Clyde Lovingier may be made to the La Plata Nursing Home. They may be sent to or left at Travis Funeral Chapel, 125 S. Church St., La Plata, MO 63549.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Apr. 1, 2019