Earl Eugene Goodwin, 72, of Novinger, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly following an automobile accident on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the University Missouri Hospital in Columbia, Missouri.
Born May 5, 1947 in Kirksville, Missouri, Earl was the son of the late Clarence and Reta Pauline (Kimmel) Goodwin. On April 27, 1990 in Novinger, Missouri, Earl was united in marriage to Janie Hays.
Earl is survived by two sons, Dakota Goodwin of Novinger, MO and Dental (Denita Ellis) Williams of Kirksville, MO; two daughters, Myra (Jeff) Selby of Olathe, KS and Kimra (Larry) Loe of Lenexa, KS; one sister-in-law, Teresa (Hays) Attebery of Kirksville, MO; five grandchildren, Ashley (BJ) Clelland of Olathe, KS, Whitney (Matt) Smith of Spring Hill, KS, Jackson Selby of Kansas City, KS, Jonathan Selby of Olathe, KS, and Megan Combs of Kirksville, MO; three great-grandchildren, Kayden Clelland, and Landry and Elliott Smith, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Earl was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Jerry Goodwin and one nephew, Michael Goodwin in infancy.
Earl served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War receiving the Vietnam Campaign Medal, the Armed Accommodation Medal, and the Vietnam Service Medal. Earl owned and operated Goodwin Body Shop until retiring. After retiring, he worked for Bower & Associates, Wire Rope, and last for the Kirksville Country Club.
Earl was an avid car lover, a great auto body man and treasured his family and friends, as well as his true love for his wife Janie. Earl will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
It was Earl's wish to be cremated and his family will receive friends during a public visitation on Sunday, June 16, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. in the chapel of Travis-Noe Funeral Home in Kirksville.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Earl may be made to the or to the Veteran's Support Foundation and may be left at or mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO 63501.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on June 15, 2019