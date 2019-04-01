|
|
Elmer Dean Pipes
1945 - 2019
Elmer Dean Pipes, 74 of LaPlata, formerly of Kirksville went to be with the Lord, surrounded by his family on March 29, 2019 at Northeast Regional Medical Center.
Elmer was born to Elmer Eldon and Emma Marie (Haggy) Pipes on January 19, 1945. United in marriage to Barbara Joann Minic on her 18th birthday, July 1, 1963. To this marriage three children were born. Sherri and (Robert) McBee of Kirksville, Kevin and (Christina) Pipes of LaPlata, and Shelley and (Mark) Story of Greentop, Mo. He joins one grandson in heaven, Clinton Harris of Greentop and is survived by six grandchildren, Amanda Harris (Andrew Shultz) of Kirksville, Amber and Rebecca Story of Greentop and Trevor and Tanner Pipes of LaPlata, Kelly and (Nick) Oldham of Smithville, and three great grandchildren, Stella, Reid, and Ace.
He is proceeded in death by his parents and one brother Garland Pipes. He is survived by one sister Emma Lea (George) Creason of Kirksville and many nieces and nephews.
Elmer was employed at Donaldson Company and Ortech for many of his younger years. For 10 years he was employed at Rider Drug, which was the job he loved the most. He loved delivering medications to people in the surrounding communities, or as he would say with his ornery smile "I'm a drug runner." He also found great joy in picking on his co-workers as well as anyone who knew him.
He prided himself in being a loyal and loving husband and dad. His grandchildren and great grandchildren were his pride and joy. He enjoyed working in his yard and shop, doing woodwork, or whatever he could cobble together. His last couple of years he became an avid LaPlata Bulldogs fan and you could always find him bundled up in a heap of blankets right in the front row.
He was a member of Fellowship Baptist church and will be missed by many on this earth but joined with many loved ones in Heaven.
Friends will be received at Travis Noe Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 2nd at 11:00 am, with funeral services to follow at 1:00 pm. Burial will be at Jewel Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to his wife, Barbara Pipes and mailed to Travis Noe Funeral Home.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Apr. 1, 2019