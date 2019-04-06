|
Emmett James
Emmett Ernest James was born February 16, 1936 in Kirksville, Missouri to Asa and Maggie (Shelton) James. He died Thursday, April 4, 2019 at his home north of Kirksville. He joined two older brothers, Donald and Boyd, and grew up in the Kirksville area, attending Kirksville schools and graduating from Kirksville High School.
He placed his faith in Christ as a teenager and his relationship with God sustained him through the joys and trials of life.
He married Norma Western on May 28, 1955 and they made their life together, first farming in the Millard area, and then north of Kirksville.
They were blessed with five children, Philip (Joni) James, Rebecca (Craig) Hazen, Patricia (Brian) McCarty, Karla (Mark) Renaud, and Ellen (Bryan) Beier.
Emmett was a hardworking farmer, who enjoyed machinery, cattle, and watching his crops grow. He took great joy in his family. The home that he and Norma created provided a welcoming center for countless gatherings that included fishing, hunting, good food, and fellowship not only for his family but for many others in the community.
Emmett was blessed with 25 grandchildren, who bring them much joy. Gavin (Susan) James, Jessica (Ed) Berry, Blair (Chris) Long, Lee (Louis) Cashatt, Holly (Tommy) Llewellyn, Justin (Ellie) Hazen, Sunshine (Scott) Piland, Bryanna (Matt) Anderson, Rainy (Aaron) Schneider, Payden (Dani) McCarty, Sky, River and Ridge McCarty, Benjamin (Anna) Renaud, Abraham, Moriah, Zechariah, Nathanael, Josias, Jonathan and Luke Renaud, Lainey (Lester) Withers, Faith Wyatt and Julia Beier. He is also survived by 30 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. Two others, Matt Adams and Carol Weekley held special places in his life and many others were touched by his generous life of service.
Emmett is survived by his wife, Norma, his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Also a brother-in-law, Howard Western, a nephew, Michael James and nieces, Debbie Risener and Marsha Redmon.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers.
Emmett worshiped for most of his life at Refuge Community Church, and more recently at Bethel Community Church. He was a humble man, aware of his failings. Christ was the source of his gifts and the provision for his failing.
He is with his savior, farming the fertile fields of heaven, awaiting our reunion.
Visitation with the family will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Sunday (April 7, 2019) at Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday (April 8, 2019) at Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home with Pastor Marion Cross officiating. Burial will be in Refuge Cemetery.
Memorials in memory of Emmett are suggested to Bethel Community Church or Refuge Cemetery.
