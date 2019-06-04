|
|
Frank Eugene Armstrong, 85, Kansas City, Missouri passed away June 1, 2019. Visitation will be from 9:30-11 AM, with a funeral service immediately following at 11 AM, Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Northland Cathedral, 101 NW 99th St., Kansas City, MO 64155. A graveside service will be at 10 AM, Thursday, June 6, 2019 in Leavenworth National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Northland Cathedral or .
Frank was born on January 4, 1934 in Camden, Illinois to Ercel Orin Armstrong and Alberta May Farrar. He graduated from Green City High School, Class of 1952. Frank then enlisted in the U.S. Army, Green Beret Special Forces as a Paratrooper and worked as a Cryptographer.
After being honorably discharged from the Army in 1957, Frank worked for Sutherland Lumber company and owned and operated Armstrong's DX service station. He then worked for Santa Fe Railroad and retired from Contract Trailer. Frank was a member of Northland Cathedral.
Frank is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Virginia Cummings, Audrey Shumway and Juanita Thomas; and brother, James Armstrong.
Survivors include his wife of 52, years, Shirley J. Armstrong; daughters, Gena M. (Harold) Schleimer and Gayla (Mike) Peck; grandchildren, Frank and Megan Schleimer, Jessica, Benjamin, Faith and Hope Lamb; sisters, Eunice Evans, Romelle Hoffman, Marie Buckallew and Martha Ward; brother, Milton Armstrong; and many nieces and nephews.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on June 4, 2019