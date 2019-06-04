Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapel Hill - Butler Funeral Home
701 North 94th Street
Kansas City, KS 66112
(913) 334-3366
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Northland Cathedral
101 NW 99th St.
Kansas City, MO
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Northland Cathedral
101 NW 99th St.
Kansas City, MO
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Leavenworth National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Armstrong
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Armstrong


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Frank Armstrong Obituary
Frank Eugene Armstrong, 85, Kansas City, Missouri passed away June 1, 2019. Visitation will be from 9:30-11 AM, with a funeral service immediately following at 11 AM, Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Northland Cathedral, 101 NW 99th St., Kansas City, MO 64155. A graveside service will be at 10 AM, Thursday, June 6, 2019 in Leavenworth National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Northland Cathedral or .

Frank was born on January 4, 1934 in Camden, Illinois to Ercel Orin Armstrong and Alberta May Farrar. He graduated from Green City High School, Class of 1952. Frank then enlisted in the U.S. Army, Green Beret Special Forces as a Paratrooper and worked as a Cryptographer.

After being honorably discharged from the Army in 1957, Frank worked for Sutherland Lumber company and owned and operated Armstrong's DX service station. He then worked for Santa Fe Railroad and retired from Contract Trailer. Frank was a member of Northland Cathedral.

Frank is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Virginia Cummings, Audrey Shumway and Juanita Thomas; and brother, James Armstrong.

Survivors include his wife of 52, years, Shirley J. Armstrong; daughters, Gena M. (Harold) Schleimer and Gayla (Mike) Peck; grandchildren, Frank and Megan Schleimer, Jessica, Benjamin, Faith and Hope Lamb; sisters, Eunice Evans, Romelle Hoffman, Marie Buckallew and Martha Ward; brother, Milton Armstrong; and many nieces and nephews.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now