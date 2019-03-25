|
|
Glen "Butch" VanDyke
Glen "Butch" VanDyke, 66 of Kirksville passed away Friday (March 22, 2019) at University Hospital in Columbia, Missouri.
The son of Glen and Opal (Jackson) VanDyke, he was born June 10, 1952 in Kirksville, Missouri. Glen was united in marriage to Andrea Stewart.
Glen is survived by his wife, Andrea; three daughters, Beverly Fanning and husband Gary of New Liberty, Iowa, Joyce Dent of Kirksville and Christina McCloud and husband Norvell of Kirksville; six grandchildren, Clinton, Cynthia, Jordan, Allie, Isaac and Damarcus; four sisters, Betty, Marjorie, Clara Mae and Pam; and several niece, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister and three brothers.
Glen grew up in Kirksville and graduated from Kirksville High School in 1970. Glen worked for Producers Creamery in Kirksville and transfer to the Creamery in Kahoka, for Esterline Motors, Ron Pruett Motors, Jim Robertson Chevrolet, owned a scraping business and three bars.
He was a member of the Kirksville Moose Lodge and enjoyed playing cards and pool.
Visitation with the family will be from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Friday (March 29, 2019) with a Memorial Service at 2:00 p.m. at Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home.
Arrangement in the care of Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home; www.davisplaylehudsonrimer.com.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Mar. 25, 2019