Harriet Ann Beard
Harriet Ann Beard, 93, of Kirksville, prominent businesswoman and community leader, passed away peacefully surrounded by family Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville. The daughter of Bernhard Louis and Florence (Minor) Trey, she was born March 13, 1926 in Marshalltown, Iowa. March 11, 1950 in Marshalltown, Iowa, she was united in marriage to Walter C. Beard, Jr., and to this union four children were born.
Surviving are daughter, Elizabeth ("Betsy") Ross and husband, Ed, sons, Ben, Brad and Burt Beard, all of Kirksville; daughter-in-law, Tracy Beard, of Kirksville; grandchildren, Toby Ross and wife Lisa, Tawny Avila and husband Axel, Meghan Jeffreys and husband Aaron, and Michael Beard; great-grandchildren, Mason and Ethan Ross and Porter Jeffreys; sister, Mrs. Paul (Eleanor) Tjossem, of Marshalltown, IA; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband March 25, 1995 and her parents.
Mrs. Beard was a 1944 graduate of Marshalltown Iowa High School and a 1948 graduate of Iowa State University. Following her marriage she moved to Kirksville where she and her husband raised their family and carried on the tradition of managing the family business, Beard's Decorating Center, Gallery and Glass and Metal, where she remained active in the business until her death.
The community and environmental concerns were very important to her and she championed the challenges of clean air and the impact of highways and transportation on the safety and economy, locally and on the state level. She served as Chairman of Highway 63 Corporation that led to building Highway 63 to four lanes between Macon and Kirksville and a portion of that highway in Adair County is named in her honor. She served on many local and state boards and committees including Missouri Highway Safety Commission; committee that brought the YMCA to Kirksville and Building Chair for the YMCA Building; and Hazel Creek Lake Project Committee that formed the lake and prevented a hazardous waste facility at the site.
Mrs. Beard was the recipient of many awards and honors including Kirksville Chamber of Commerce Hall of Fame, 1991 Missouri Governor's Special Leadership Award for Missouri Community Betterment and 2003 A. T. Still Leadership Award.
She was a longtime, faithful member of First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), where she was Sunday School teacher, active in Christian Women's Fellowship and had served as Elder. She was also a member of Sojourners Club, P.E.O., Mothers Home Club, Rotary, El Kadir Jewels, Wednesday Night Bridge Club, Quota Club, Adair County Historical Society and Kirksville Arts Association. When her children were growing up she was active in PTA and served as a Girl Scout and Cub Scout leader.
Harriet was a loving, devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was an inspiration to many and always had a smile and a twinkle in her eyes. She was a gracious presence in the world, one that will be greatly missed.
Visitation with the family will be from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. Sunday (May 5. 2019) at the First Christian Church, Kirksville. There will be a P.E.O. service held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday.
Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday (May 6, 2019) at the First Christian Church. Burial will be in Maple Hills Cemetery in Kirksville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the First Christian Church or the Kirksville Arts Association Building Fund.
Arrangements in the care of Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home; www.davisplaylehudsonrimer.com.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on May 3, 2019