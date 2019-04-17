|
|
Helen B. DeLaney
Helen B. DeLaney, 98 of Kirksville passed away Monday (April 15, 2019) at Northeast Regional Medical Center.
The daughter of Pearl John and Jessie Helen (Bennett) Miller, she was born December 10, 1920 in Brashear, Missouri. On April 18, 1941 in Baring, Missouri she was united in marriage to Raymond Joseph "Squire" DeLaney.
Helen is survived by one daughter, Debra Wilhelm of Kirksville; one son, Donald Lee Delaney and wife Judy of Hurdland, MO; four grandchildren, Kevin Delaney and wife Stephanie of Ashland, MO, Kimberly Jansen and husband Scott of Rutledge, MO, David DeLaney of Hurdland, MO and Steven Wilhelm of St. Louis, MO; and seven great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Squire on October 14, 1997.
Helen attended rural school in Hurdland and Baring, graduating from Baring High School. She attended Kirksville State Teachers College. After her marriage they farmed and she enjoyed helping on the farm.
She was a member of Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, Know County Alter Society and Kenwood Booster Extension Club. She was active in helping with Cancer drives. She enjoyed playing card, bingo and making cakes. She loved her kids, grandkids and great grandkids and will be missed.
Visitation with the family will be from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Wednesday (April 17, 2019) at Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday (April 17, 2019) at Mary Immaculate Catholic Church. Burial will be in Park View Memorial Gardens.
Memorials in memory of Helen are suggested to the .
Arrangements in the care of Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home; www.davisplaylehudsonrimer.com.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Apr. 17, 2019