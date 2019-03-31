|
Helen Rosalie Deeds
Helen Rosalie Deeds, 87, of Unionville, Missouri, passed away on Thursday,
March 21, 2019 at Kirksville Manor Care in Kirksville, Missouri.
Helen was born on February 16, 1932 in Lemons, Missouri to Leo and
Bertha (Schnelle) Hackney. She attended the rural schools of Putnam County,
Missouri. After graduating high school, Helen continued her higher education at
Kirksville Teachers College (Now Truman State University), earning her Bachelor
of Arts Degree.
She had the pleasure of teaching several of her nieces and nephews at the
Triumph School, and later taught 7 th and 8 th grade in Princeton, Missouri.
Helen was united in marriage to Lorin E. Deeds, to this union two children, a
daughter, Teri Jan Deeds, and a son, Kelly Mark Deeds, were born. This union was
later dissolved.
She is survived by her daughter, Teri Jan, of Kirksville, Missouri and her
son, Kelly Mark and his wife, Jacquie and their son, Kelley Lynn all of Unionville,
Missouri. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Helen was devoted to her family and especially doted on Kelley Lynn, her
only grandchild. Kelley Lynn was lucky to get to have Grandma as his babysitter,
when his mom was at work. They had a very close bond, as she helped raise him
ever since he was born. Being a retired teacher, she started teaching him from day
one!
She was a wonderful cook, an interest that she shared with her grandson,
who loved her homemade bread and sausage gravy. He is quite proud that she
taught him how to make biscuits and gravy!
Helen was avid reader, another interest she shared with her grandson, he said
"I remember Grandma reading to me. She read Curious George the most!" In her
later years, she enjoyed doing word searches and jigsaw puzzles.
Being an avid lover of the outdoors, she enjoyed her flowers, especially her
red roses, and lilies. She also loved watching all the birds, especially the cardinals,
finches and humming birds. She kept the bird feeders full for whichever feathered
friend should be arriving.
In addition to her parents, Helen was proceeded in death by her siblings,
Austin Hackney, Verlan Hackney, Wilma Noland, Leo Hackney, Jr., Wilda
Hackney, Rayma Hackney, Mary Holliday, Carroll Hackney and Georgie
Hackney. Nephews, Martin Hackney, Gary Noland, Wayne Hackney and Nieces,
Lelah Hickman, Donna Hackney and Doris Jean Hackney.
Helen always put others first and continued to do so at the end of her life.
She was loving, caring and kind. She was a woman of great strength, courage,
persistence and all-around true grit! Her grandson said, "you put them all together
and you have the big picture."
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Mar. 31, 2019