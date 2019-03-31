Home

POWERED BY

Services
Playle & Jones Family Funeral Home - Unionville
709 S. 27th Street
Unionville, MO 63565
(660) 947-2200
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Deeds
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Rosalie Deeds


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Helen Rosalie Deeds Obituary
Helen Rosalie Deeds

Helen Rosalie Deeds, 87, of Unionville, Missouri, passed away on Thursday,

March 21, 2019 at Kirksville Manor Care in Kirksville, Missouri.

Helen was born on February 16, 1932 in Lemons, Missouri to Leo and

Bertha (Schnelle) Hackney. She attended the rural schools of Putnam County,

Missouri. After graduating high school, Helen continued her higher education at

Kirksville Teachers College (Now Truman State University), earning her Bachelor

of Arts Degree.

She had the pleasure of teaching several of her nieces and nephews at the

Triumph School, and later taught 7 th and 8 th grade in Princeton, Missouri.

Helen was united in marriage to Lorin E. Deeds, to this union two children, a

daughter, Teri Jan Deeds, and a son, Kelly Mark Deeds, were born. This union was

later dissolved.

She is survived by her daughter, Teri Jan, of Kirksville, Missouri and her

son, Kelly Mark and his wife, Jacquie and their son, Kelley Lynn all of Unionville,

Missouri. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Helen was devoted to her family and especially doted on Kelley Lynn, her

only grandchild. Kelley Lynn was lucky to get to have Grandma as his babysitter,

when his mom was at work. They had a very close bond, as she helped raise him

ever since he was born. Being a retired teacher, she started teaching him from day

one!

She was a wonderful cook, an interest that she shared with her grandson,

who loved her homemade bread and sausage gravy. He is quite proud that she

taught him how to make biscuits and gravy!

Helen was avid reader, another interest she shared with her grandson, he said

"I remember Grandma reading to me. She read Curious George the most!" In her

later years, she enjoyed doing word searches and jigsaw puzzles.

Being an avid lover of the outdoors, she enjoyed her flowers, especially her

red roses, and lilies. She also loved watching all the birds, especially the cardinals,

finches and humming birds. She kept the bird feeders full for whichever feathered

friend should be arriving.

In addition to her parents, Helen was proceeded in death by her siblings,

Austin Hackney, Verlan Hackney, Wilma Noland, Leo Hackney, Jr., Wilda

Hackney, Rayma Hackney, Mary Holliday, Carroll Hackney and Georgie

Hackney. Nephews, Martin Hackney, Gary Noland, Wayne Hackney and Nieces,

Lelah Hickman, Donna Hackney and Doris Jean Hackney.

Helen always put others first and continued to do so at the end of her life.

She was loving, caring and kind. She was a woman of great strength, courage,

persistence and all-around true grit! Her grandson said, "you put them all together

and you have the big picture."
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now