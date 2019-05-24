|
|
Iris Hogg
Iris Hogg, 89, of Livonia, MO, passed away suddenly at Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville, MO, on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, after suffering a stroke.
Iris Valee (Fowler) Hogg was born in Livonia, MO, on August 7, 1929, the daughter of Ailey O. and Molly (Rowland) Fowler, who preceded her in death. She was reared in eastern Putnam County and graduated from Unionville High School. Iris married Irvin Hogg in Ottumwa, IA, on August 9, 1947, and he survives at home. Iris and Irvin began married life in Ottumwa, where Irvin was working for Morrell Meats. Iris worked briefly as a bookkeeper for Niemeyer before beginning a 27-year career as an accountant for the City of Ottumwa Water Works. They attended Findley Avenue Baptist Church in Ottumwa.
Iris and Irvin moved back to Livonia after they retired in 1989. Iris liked to garden; he favorite things to grow were flowers and vegetables. She also enjoyed feeding the hummingbirds. She and Irvin spent many years riding horses and she loved to spend time with family and friends, especially her dear friend Glennis Baldwin. Iris had a love of music and wrote many of her own songs. She had a pleasant and friendly personality and a calm and even disposition. She was never heard to say a bad word about anyone. Iris most of all loved her Lord and was a faithful member at Hartford Baptist Church.
Iris is also survived by a son, Craig (Patti) Hogg of Greentop, MO; two granddaughters, Donni (Jeff) Mize of Murfreesboro, TN, and Ricci (Fabian) Grabski of Maryland Heights, MO; a step-son, Adam Sanders of Chillicothe, MO; three great grandchildren, Justin (Megan) Mize, Kayla Mize, and Connor Grabski; and a brother, Leon Fowler of Unionville, MO.
Others who preceded Iris in death are her sisters, Lahoma Sparks, Bessie Ray, Barbara Bondeson, Arlene Clay, and Tina Fowler, who died in infancy; and her brothers, Lawrence Fowler and Darek Fowler.
Funeral services for Iris Hogg will be at Hartford Baptist Church at 1:00 pm on Saturday, May 25, with visitation from 6:00 - 7:00 pm on Friday, May 24, and one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at the Lone Pine Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the and may be entrusted with Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home, 709 S. 27th St., Unionville, MO 63565.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on May 24, 2019