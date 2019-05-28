|
|
Irl Leroy Chandler, 91, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Kirksville Manor Care Center.
Born January 16, 1928 in Holibird, South Dakota, Irl was the son of the late Chester Irl and Nancy Eleanor (Slauter) Chandler. On January 31, 1954 in Omaha, Nebraska, Irl was united in marriage to Margaret Ann Bauer who preceded him in death on December 31, 1993. He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Harold, Donald, and Max, and one granddaughter, Tonya.
Irl is survived by two daughters and son-in-laws, Deborah and Chris Elsea, and Diane and Kevin Blackorby all of Novinger, MO; four grandchildren, Angela (Daniel) Cornelius, Eric Moyer, Racquel (Jason) Schempp, and Renatta (Wyatt Picton) Blackorby, as well as six great-grandchildren, Madi, Jerzee, Lola, Waylon, Asher, and Michael.
Irl attended Graceland University where he obtained his Bachelor's degree. After graduating college he enlisted in the Army where he served in the Korean War from 1950-1952. While serving in the Army, he implemented the 1st Boy Scouts troop over in Germany. Irl retired from the University of Missouri Extension Center in the 1990's. After his retirement, he worked as a sales rep for Metropolitan Life, Green Thumb and later at ATSU giving tours of the facility.
His hobbies included woodworking, gardening, fishing and boating and attending his grandkids ball games. The biggest enjoyment of his life was spending time with his children and grandchildren. He loved his Church family and was ordained as an Elder in the church in 1960.
Irl enjoyed staying active and was a member of the local American Legion serving as district commander for a term, Boy Scouts, 4-H and Community of Christ Church.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Travis-Noe Funeral Home in Kirksville, with Elder Jack Davison presiding. Family will receive friends for one hour before service time in the chapel of Travis-Noe Funeral Home. Interment with military honors will follow the service at Highland Park Cemetery in Kirksville.
Pallbearers will be members of the American Legion of Kirksville.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Irl may be made to the Community of Christ Church of Bevier and may be left at or mailed to
Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO 63501.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on May 28, 2019