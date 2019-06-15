|
Janie Frances (Hays) Goodwin, 77, of Novinger, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly following an automobile accident on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 in Monroe City, Missouri.
Born February 22, 1942 in Novinger, Missouri, Janie was the daughter of the late Walter Leland and Frances (Carter) Hays. On April 27, 1990 in Novinger, Missouri, Janie was united in marriage to Earl Eugene Goodwin.
Janie is survived by two sons, Dakota Goodwin of Novinger, MO, and Dental (Denita Ellis) Williams of Kirksville, MO; two daughters, Myra (Jeff) Selby of Olathe, KS, and Kimra (Larry) Loe of Lenexa, KS; one sister, Teresa (Hays) Attebery of Kirksville, MO; five grandchildren, Ashley (B.J.) Clelland of Olathe, KS, Whitney (Matt) Smith of Spring Hill, KS, Jackson Selby of Kansas City, KS, Jonathan Selby of Olathe, KS, and Megan Combs of Kirksville, MO; three great-grandchildren, Kayden Clelland, and Landry and Elliott Smith, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Janie was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Dental Joe Hays and Jerry Hays.
Janie was employed for Florsheim Shoe Factory until retiring. She later worked at Dollar General and Wal-Mart. Janie then started baby sitting which she truly loved.
Janie worked her entire life helping and taking care of others. She enjoyed sewing, a good chocolate malt, and the numerous cars her and Earl bought and restored. Her greatest joy was her family and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who were the light of her life, as well as the deep love she had for her husband Earl. She will be greatly missed.
It was Janie's wish to be cremated and her family will receive friends during a public visitation on Sunday, June 16, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. in the chapel of Travis-Noe Funeral Home in Kirksville.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Janie may be made to the or to the Veteran's Support Foundation and may be left at or mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO 63501.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on June 15, 2019