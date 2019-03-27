Home

Services
Ruschmeier Funeral Home
2 W 5th St
Green City, MO 63545
(660) 874-4125
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Ruschmeier Funeral Home
2 W 5th St
Green City, MO 63545
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Ruschmeier Funeral Home
2 W 5th St
Green City, MO 63545
View Map
Jeremy Lane Borron


1972 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jeremy Lane Borron Obituary
Jeremy Borron 47 of Kansas City, Mo and formerly from Winigan, Mo is forever with his Lord Jesus since Sunday morning March 24, 2019. Jeremy's wish was that all his family and friends would know Jesus personally so he would see you again.

Jeremy was born to Edwin and Janice (Dennis) Borron of Winigan, Mo. January 5th, 1972. Jeremy completed grade school at Green City R-1 and high school at Kirksville R-3. He went on to college through a football scholarship at Central Methodist University (CMU) in Fayette, Mo where in 1995, he received a BS degree in Education with an emphasis physical and science education. He was continuing his education towards a Master's degree. Jeremy was Assistant Football coach at CMU in 1995. Jeremy had a positive influence on many students as a coach (football, baseball, basketball), and teacher in the North and South Shelby Schools, Milan C-2, Excelsior Springs Schools, and Belton, Mo Schools. He was on various leadership teams throughout his teaching career. Jeremy operated Bee Line Farms raising Angus and Amerifax cattle, established by his father, while teaching at Milan C-2. Jeremy retired from the Belton, Mo schools to focus on his fight against cancer and to spend time with family. Jeremy will forever be known for loving his family, courage to fight, and competitiveness to win. Jeremy attended Pleasant Valley Baptist Church. 1 Corinthians 15: 54-56

Jeremy was preceded in death by his grandparents Laverne and Floy Borron, Charlie and Eva Dennis, and his father Edwin. Surviving are the loves of his life, four children: Alyssa, Avery, Ashley and Lane all of Kansas City, Mo; Mother: Janice and husband Chris Farrell from Hollister, Mo; siblings: Bruce and Sanita Borron of Lula, Ga, Mischelle and Evan Tripp of Kearny, Mo and Marsha Dean of Freeman, Mo; Nephews: Zachary Borron, Micah Borron, Chris Fowler, Collin Tripp and Nieces: Brigitte Tripp and Jan McHenry.

Jeremy thrived in life mentoring his family, watching his children grow and playing sports. He was an avid big buck hunter and turkey caller. Hunting with his daughters and close friends was always a highlight of the year for Jeremy. He had deep roots back to the family farm where he grew up as a boy and would work as a young man, building great character. He had a fondness of Ford pickups and IH tractors.

Services will be held 2:00 PM, Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Ruschmeier Funeral Home in Green City, Mo. Visitation is at 1:00 PM until the service time. Interment will follow at Price cemetery near the family farm. The family would like to express its deepest gratitude for all support and prayers received through this difficult time.

Memorial contributions can be made to (Missouri & Kansas) supporting children battling cancer.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Mar. 27, 2019
