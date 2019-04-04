|
A Mass of Christian Burial for JoAnn DeRosear, 88, of Memphis will be at 11 a.m., Friday, April 5, 2019 at St. John's Catholic Church in Memphis with burial in the St. Aloysius Cemetery in Baring.
Visitation from 12-7 p.m., with family present from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, April 4 a the Gerth Funeral Home in Memphis. A rosary will be said at 7:15 p.m.
Memorials are suggested to the St. Aloysius Cemetery, St. John's Church or the .
Joan DeRosear died Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Apr. 4, 2019
