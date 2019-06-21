|
Joe Reeves Foster, 78, Novinger, Missouri, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019 at the University Missouri Hospital in Columbia, Missouri.
Born September 23, 1940 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Joe was the son of the late Lawrence H. and Anita Alfredine (Barnes) Foster. On July 4, 1998 in Los Angeles, CA, Joe was united in marriage to Monica Woods.
Joe is survived by his wife Monica of the home; step-son, P.T. Woods of Novinger, MO, and one sister, Judith Marable of Oklahoma City, OK.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, John Foster.
It was Joe's wish to be cremated and no service be held. Arrangements were taken care of by Travis-Noe Funeral Home of Kirksville.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on June 21, 2019
