John Robert Daniels, passed away on May 8, 2019 in Blue Springs, MO. He was born February 23, 1952 in Pure Air to the late John Vernon Daniels and Eunia Gladys (Hays) Daniels. He graduated from Kirksville High School and joined the Army National Guard after graduation. For most of his adult life, Robert worked as a carpenter starting in the Kirksville area, then later moved to the Kansas City area where he worked as a Union carpenter until health issues brought early retirement. He married Linda Hedrick and they were celebrating 25 years of marriage. Robert loved to bird hunt and always had a big heart for any kind of dog. In retirement he enjoyed taking care of his two dogs and keeping up with the Royals and Chiefs. Robert is survived by his wife Linda of the home, son Brad Daniels he is also survived by her children whom he loved Diane Hedrick, Debra Hedrick, Stephanie Butts, Kimberly Hall, and Joshua Goodman, 17 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren, a brother Dale Daniels, a sister Mary Ann Davison and a sister in law Tommy along with several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Vernon and Dee and sisters Edna and Judy. Robert's wishes were for his remains to be cremated. Graveside services will be held May 24, 2019 at 11am at the Pratt Cemetery.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on May 23, 2019
