Johny Biswell, age 61, of Brookfield, died Saturday, April 6, 2019, at University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas. Funeral services will be at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Wright Funeral Home in Brookfield with Pastor Joe Smith officiating. Visitation will be Sunday from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Memorials payable to Garry Biswell (to be given toward a memorial established in Johny's name) may be left at or mailed to Wright Funeral Home, P.O. Box 496, Brookfield, MO 64628. Johny Lee, daughter of John Wesley and Harry Lee (Quigley) Yardley was born July 29, 1957, in Browning. On April 16, 1978, she married Garry Lee Biswell. Johny was a 1975 graduate of Linn County R-I High School in Browning. She spent 40 years at United Missouri Bank in Brookfield, retiring as Operations Manager in 2014. Following her retirement, she and Garry opened Courthouse Antiques & More in Brookfield. Johny believed in giving back to her community and supporting local businesses. She was a member of Park Baptist Church in Brookfield. Survivors include her husband, Garry of the home; one daughter, Amber Beavers and husband, Greg of Lakeville, Minnesota; two grandsons, Carson and Conner Beavers of Lakeville, Minnesota; one step-granddaughter, Madalyne Beavers of Lakeville, Minnesota; one sister, Marth Ann Vannorsdel and husband, Gary of Louisville, Texas; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Apr. 9, 2019