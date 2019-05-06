|
|
Juanita Gregory Hediger
Juanita Gregory Hediger, age 102, of rural Greentop, Missouri, passed away May 3, 2019. The daughter of Clarence W. and Oda (Mikel) Gregory, she was born August 22, 1916, at their rural home west of Sublette, Missouri.
Juanita was raised on the family farm with a rich set of "growing up" experiences, which she memorialized in her book, Springtime Again. She graduated eight grade from McKim rural school. With a passion for education she endured long walks to Pleasant Grove and Davis High Schools. Upon their closings, she graduated from Greentop High School. She received a B.S. Degree in Education from Kirksville State Teachers College, and later returned for graduate work in teaching of reading.
Miss Juanita, as her students called her, began her teaching career when she was 19 years of age. She taught several years in the rural schools of Adair County including Mulberry, Hungry Hollow, McKim, Bryant and Porter. Her last 15 years were as a reading teacher in the Kirksville district. She always cared for her students and continued to be interested in their progress and future success. She retired in 1981 after a total of 35 years of service
Juanita was a member of local, state, and national teacher's organizations, and she continued to be a member of the Retired Teachers group. Until recent years, she was also an active member of Delta chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Honorary Society, an organization of women educators. She served as chapter president during 1988 – 1990.
On June 6, 1918, at the Christian Church in Queen City, Missouri, Juanita was united in marriage to Harold E. Hediger. They lived in their country home north of Kirksville all their 69 years of married life. She continued to live there after Harold's death with the caring and thoughtfulness of her children, grandchildren, friends and neighbors. In 2014 she moved to Columbia to be near her daughter and son. Her favorite hobby was her family. She loved them all dearly and was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Surviving are Juanita's daughter and son-in-law, Patricia and Ken Hutchinson, (Columbia, Missouri). Their children: Gregory with his wife, Maya, daughter, Sophia, and sons, Luka and Gabriel (Chesterfield, Missouri); Rebecca Cardwell with her husband, John, and sons, Van and Patrick (Lee's Summit, Missouri); Myra Galloway with her husband, Auben, and sons, Gilam and Gregor (Columbia, Missouri).
Also surviving are Juanita's son and daughter-in-law, Ron and Marla Hediger, (Columbia, Missouri). Their children: Aaron with his wife, Cherith, and daughter, Morgan (Nierswalder, Germany); Krista Jennings with her husband, Eric, and daughters, Evelyn and Brianne, (Ashland, Missouri).
Juanita became a Christian as a teenager. She loved the Lord and said, "I enjoy being in His house with His children." Most recently, she attended Hamilton Street Baptist Church. Preceding her in death were her husband, her parents, her brother, Henry Lee Gregory (1968), her sister, Anna Wright (2004), and an infant sister, Loreta.
Visitation with the family will be from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Saturday (May 11, 2019) at Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home, Kirksville, Missouri. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home. Burial will be in Maple Hills Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Hamilton Street Baptist Church,
Arrangements in the care of Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home; www.davisplaylehudsonrimer.com.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on May 6, 2019