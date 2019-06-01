|
Judy Elaine (Ray) Harden, 67, of Kirksville, MO, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Landmark Hospital in Columbia, MO. The daughter of Hallie Woodrow and Margaret Ruth (Jackson) Ray, she was born April 19, 1952 in Kirksville. On July 1, 1972 in Green Castle, Missouri, Judy was united in marriage to Larry Eugene Harden, who preceded on July 31, 2005.
She is also preceded by her parents; two brothers, Glen Dale and Orlan Ray; one sister, Kay Hays; and one brother-in-law, Bobby Pope.
Judy is survived by one son, Michael (Robin) Harden of Green Castle, MO; four sisters, Connie (Spencer) Berry of Kirksville, Marilou Pope of Novinger, MO, Margaret (Denny) Hayward of Independence, MO, and Selma (Gerald) Davis of Hurdland, MO; one brother-in-law, Clifford Hays; two sisters-in-law, Jane and Carolyn Ray; two grandchildren, Lane and Lila Harden; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, June 2, 2019 at the Pratt Cemetery, South of Novinger, MO, with Reverend Shelia Swafford officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of Travis-Noe Funeral Home in Kirksville.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Judy Harden may be made to Pratt Cemetery. Memorials may be left at or mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO 63501.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on June 1, 2019