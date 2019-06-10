|
|
|
Memorial services for Kevin Goosey, 56, of Memphis will be at 1 p.m., Tuesday, June 11 at the Gerth Funeral Chapel in Memphis with his son-in-law, Pastor Brooks Parnell officiating.
A private inurnment service will occur at a later date.
Kevin Goosey died Friday morning, June 7, 2019 as a result of injuries in an automobile accident.
Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., prior to the service on Tuesday, at the Gerth Funeral home.
Mr. Goosey is survived by his daughters: Jessica and husband Brooks Parnall of Las Vegas, NV, and Courtney Barker of Columbia, MO; father, Jackie Goosey, of Memphis; brother, Kirby Goosey, of Memphis; sister, Samantha and husband Jay Brush of Memphis; two granddaughters; a great-aunt, Bonita Kish, of Mountain City, Tennessee; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Condolences may be sent to the Goosey family by signing the online guestbook at gerthfuneralservice.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Gerth Funeral Service.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on June 10, 2019
