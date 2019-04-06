|
|
Larry Eldon Daniels, 74, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Harry S. Truman Memorial Veteran's Hospital in Columbia.
Born October 27, 1944 in Kirksville, Missouri, Larry was the son of the late Nelson Lee and Ruby Marie (Harris) Daniels. On December 20, 1966 in Kirksville, Missouri, Larry was united in marriage to Jane Ann Wilson.
Larry is survived by his wife Jane of fifty-two years; two daughters and a son-in-law, Tammy and Jay Wells of Summerfield, N. Carolina, and Elaine Urban of Carlisle, IA; three grandchildren, Jason (Elizabeth) Wells, Jennifer (Amery) Urban, and Jessica (David) Marble; four great-grandchildren, C.J. Floyd, Devin Dunlop, Theo Miller, and Steely Marble, as well as a number of special nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Wanda Dupree.
Larry was a graduate from Kirksville High School with the Class of 1962. He served his country proud for twenty years in the United States Air Force until retiring from Holloman AFB in Alamogordo, New Mexico. After retiring Larry and Jane remained in Alamogordo where they continued to manage a mobile home park from 1981 to 1989. In 1989, they returned to the Daniels' family farm in rural Novinger where they raised horses and cattle until moving to Kirksville to make their home in 1996. Additionally, he had a great love for all music.
Larry was very active and instrumental with establishing the Veterans Memorial and V.A. Satellite Clinics in Kirksville and was a dedicated volunteer in many ways for D.A.V. Larry served as Chapter Commander many years before becoming the State Adjutant serving ten years.
He was a life member of VFW Post #2508 and D.A.V Chapter 48 of Kirksville, was a member of NCOA (Non Commissioned Officers Association, and Sertoma (Service to Mankind). He was a charter member of Hamilton Street Baptist Church where he served as Deacon Emeritus.
Public visitation will be held Thursday, April 11, 2019 with family receiving friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Travis-Noe Funeral Home in Kirksville.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2019 at Travis-Noe Funeral Home with Pastor Steven Nelson officiating. Internment will follow at Pratt Cemetery, southwest of Novinger.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Gregory, Jay Wells, C.J. Floyd, Jason Wells, Ron Kiger, Dean Sorenson, and Mike Elmore.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Larry may be made to the D.A.V. Chapter 48 or to Hamilton Street Baptist Church, and may be left at or mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO 63501.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Apr. 6, 2019