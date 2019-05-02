|
Leslie Curtis Ellsworth, 94, of Novinger, Missouri, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019 at the University Missouri Hospital in Columbia.
Born August 2, 1924 in Danforth, Missouri, Leslie was the son of the late William Curtis and Etta Ozelle (Barker) Ellsworth. On April 6, 1947 in Kirksville, Missouri, Leslie was united in marriage to Loretta Jean Daniels who preceded him in death on May 20, 2012. He was also preceded in death by one brother, Aldo Ellsworth and three sisters, Helen Sandretto, Joanne Seay, and Becky Snyder.
Leslie is survived by his four daughters and three sons-in-law, Nancy and Larry Roberts of LaPlata, MO, Leslie and John Frederick of Bible Grove, MO, Laura Steele of Richmond, MO, and Sara and Terry Nelson of Perry, MO; one brother and sister-in-law, Dean and BeBe Ellsworth of Trinity, TX; two sisters, Faye Sallade and Norma Robison both of Kirksville, MO; two brothers-in-law, Ivan Daniels of Novinger, MO, and Joe Seay of Kirksville, MO; two sisters-in-law, Nancy Daniels of Gailsburg, IL, and Thelma Daniels of Novinger, MO; ten grandchildren, Rodney (Amy) Baumgartner, Amanda (Matt) Heeren, Jana (Kyle) Zinnert, Dana (Nick) Mathews, Leslie (Stephanie) Richmond, Danny (Kate) Richmond, Bradley (Angie) Steele, Brian (Melissa) Steele, Laura (Brett) Smoot, and Taryn (Shawn) Eskra; twenty-seven great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren, as well a many nieces and nephews.
Leslie was a graduate from Novinger High School with the Class of 1944. He then proudly served his country in the United State Navy where he received the American Campaign Medal and World War II Victory Medal. After being honorably discharged Leslie returned home and began working for Florsheim Shoe Factory. Leslie later worked at Palace Bakery, in the Novinger Coal Mines, and was last a mail carrier for thirty years until retiring. He also loved working on his farm milking dairy cows, farming, trapping, and gardening, but his passion was his yard and pond upkeep after his retirement. Leslie also enjoyed and continued trapping as long a his health permitted. He will be remembered for the wonderful water melons and cantaloupe his raised for many years as well as owning Ellsworth Fur, coaching softball and was a huge Cardinal baseball fan .
Leslie instilled so much love in five generations and was very proud of his family.
Leslie was a member of Pure Air Baptist Church, and of the Missouri Fur Trappers Association. He received several awards from the North American Fur Auction of Toronto, New York.
Public visitation will be begin after 4:00 p.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019 with family receiving friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the chapel of Travis-Noe Funeral Home in Kirksville.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 3, 2019 at Travis-Noe Funeral Home with his grandson Leslie Richmond presiding. Interment with military honors will follow the service at Pratt Cemetery, southwest of Novinger.
Pallbearers will be Rodney Baumgartner, Bradley Steele, Brian Steele, Shawn Eskra, Nick Mathews, and Kyle Zinnert. Honorary pallbearers will be Danny Richmond, Leslie Richmond, Brett Smoot, Preston Jones, and Matt Heeren.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Leslie may be made to the Pratt Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO 63501.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on May 2, 2019