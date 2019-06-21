|
|
|
Lowell Max "Buster" Briggs, 79, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville.
Born March 24, 1940 in Kirksville, Missouri, Buster was the son of the late Lesco Earl and Alberta Mabel (Decker) Briggs. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Larry "Wally" Briggs and Jimmie Briggs, and one sister, Nadine Briggs.
Buster is survived by two brothers, Bill (Gena) Briggs, and Joe Briggs all of Kirksville, MO; two sisters, Ruby Vincent and Cathy Cunningham both of Kirksville, MO, as well as several nieces and nephews.
It was Buster's wish to be cremated and no service be held. Arrangements were taken care of by Travis-Noe Funeral Home of Kirksville.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on June 21, 2019
Read More