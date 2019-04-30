|
|
Mary Dean (McCarty) Dugan, 75, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the University Missouri Hospital in Columbia.
Born December 1, 1943 in Novelty, Missouri, Mary was the daughter of the late Charles C. and Anna E. (Burkhart) McCarty. On September 15, 2005 in Kirksville, Missouri, Mary was united in marriage to James Dugan who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by one brother, Dale McCarty; two sisters, Joyce Burkhart and Sharlee Anderson and one step-son, Kevin Haney.
Mary is survived by one daughter, Flora Ann McCarty of the home; one step son, Forest Haney of WI; four step-daughters, Shannon Dugan of IA, Cindy Haney of Kirksville, MO, Karen Johnson of WI, and Carla Arceneaux of LA; two brothers and a sister-in-law, CE. and Joan McCarty of Edina, MO and Pete McCarty of Novelty, MO; one sister and brother-in-law, Elaine and Stuart Misner of AZ; fifteen grandchildren, as well as several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Mary was a graduate from Novelty High School with the Class of 1963. She went on to receive her beautician's license and worked forty-four years in Kirksville for Kay's Deluxe and Karen's Beauty Shop. She also cleaned homes, did photography and scrap booking as well as doing house sitting.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Travis-Noe Funeral Home in Kirksville with family receiving friends for one hour before the service.
Pallbearers will be Wesley Totsch, Curtis Mason, Brian Mason, Christopher Longano II, Dalton Hocker, and Bradey Walton.
Interment will follow the service at Novelty Cemetery in Novelty, MO.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Apr. 30, 2019