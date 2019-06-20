|
Mary Fern Bragg
01/25/1931 – 06/09/2019
Mary Fern Bragg, 88 of Kirksville, Missouri formerly of rural Novinger, passed away on Sunday, June 9th, 2019. She was born on January 25th, 1931 in Kirksville, the daughter of Clyde and Jenny Potter.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Lavern Bragg, daughter Wanda Joan, her parents, 3 brothers; Virgil, Wallace and Bobby Potter, 2 sisters; Deloris Potter and Genave Snelling; two grandsons Rick and Randy Johnson.
Mary is survived by two daughters; Connie and husband Calvin D. (Ben) Johnson of Kirksville, Missouri and Janita and husband Jim Moddrell of Lake Havasu, Arizona, two grandchildren, Todd and wife Joanne Brundage and Lynn and husband Kenny Jones all of the Green Castle area, 8 great grandchildren and 5 great, great grandchildren; 1 uncle, several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Mary loved her friends and the ladies from Pyramid (office personnel as well) that took the best of care of her and especially Dr. Justin Puckett and his staff Lucy and Becky.
Mary was an all-American Farm Girl who loved country music and dancing. She married Lavern Bragg in February of 1953. She loved being a farm wife and gardening, her chickens, fishing and her many friends and neighbors. She was a lively soul and fun person who cared a great deal for others. She enjoyed being
a mom to her two daughters and spent many years as being room mother for them during their school years. Many of her daughter's friends always thought she was a really cool mom and spent many nights at their house having lots of fun.
Mary had a great love for dancing at the VFW. She also enjoyed playing cards, collecting chicken figurines and her flowers. Because of her love for people and having a heart of compassion she donated a great deal of helping and caring for others and helping with the Meals on Wheels. She was a member of the Faith Baptist Church of Kirksville, Women of the Moose #751, and the Life After-Fifty Club when it was in Kirksville. She also loved canning vegetables, fruits and meat and cooking for friends and having big family and friends gather for meals at her house. She loved spending holidays with her family especially the little ones.
It was Mary wishes to be cremated. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, June 22nd, 2019 at the Pratt Cemetery.
Memorials in Mary's honor can be made to the Pratt Cemetery and mailed to A Simplified Funeral Solution, at P. O. Box 57, Green Castle, MO 63544
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on June 20, 2019