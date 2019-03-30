|
Mary Evelyn Hamblin
July 21, 1931 – March 27, 2019
Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Norman Funeral Home in Lancaster, Missouri. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral services from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Norman Funeral Home in Lancaster, Missouri. Burial will be in the Glenwood Cemetery in Glenwood, Missouri. Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman Funeral Home of Lancaster, Missouri.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Mar. 30, 2019
