Mary Lou Buchanan
Mary Lou Buchanan, 84 of Kirksville passed away Thursday (April 18, 2019) at her home.
The daughter of Ralph W. and Hazel B. (Moss) Davis, she was born January 2, 1935 in Centerville, Iowa. On December 16, 1961 in Kirksville, Missouri she was united in marriage to Raymond Buchanan.
Mary is survived by her special family, Terry and Johanna Tooley and their son, Joshua and fiancé Laura of Kirksville; and Monty and Lisa Fisher and their children, Landon, Lacey and Lana of Brashear, MO; one brother-in-law, Robert W. Buchanan and wife Brenda of Loneoak, AR; one sister-in-law, Anita Faye Self and husband Garry of Blue Springs, MO; and two nieces and four nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Raymond on January 5, 2019.
Mary grew up in Putnam County and graduated from Putnam County High School. She worked at KCOM in Radiology for 43 years. She worked several years in the kitchen at HyVee.
She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Kirksville. She loved to be around people and her faith was very important to her. She also loved to read, the Royals, her donkeys and her cat, Nancy Jane.
Visitation with the family will be from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Monday (April 22, 2019) with a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. at Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home. Interment will be in Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville, MO.
Memorials are suggested to First United Methodist Church, Amyloidosis Foundation or Adair County Humane Society.
Arrangements in the care of Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home; www.davisplaylehudsonrimer.com.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Apr. 20, 2019