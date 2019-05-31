Home

Patricia Burton Obituary
Dr. Patricia Shelby Burton, PhD, 62, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019 at her home.

The daughter of Robert and Jean (Pantell) Burton, she was born October 8, 1956 in Athens, Georgia. On October 23, 1987 in Kirksville, Missouri, Patricia was united in marriage to Stephen Pollard who survives. Patricia is also survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Florence (Emily) Pollard and Joseph Benevento of Kansas City, MO; two brothers, John Mark Burton and Robbie Burton and her step-father, Walter Sikora.

Dr. Burton taught in the department of Philosophy & Religion at Truman State University until retiring.

It was Dr. Burton's wish to be cremated and no service be held.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dr. Patricia Burton Honorary Endowment at Truman State University and may be left at or mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO 63501.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on May 31, 2019
