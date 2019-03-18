|
|
Patricia Murdock
Patricia Murdock, 92 of Kirksville passed away Tuesday (March 12, 2019) at Northeast Regional Medical Center.
The daughter of Harry and Marie (Nance) Neff, she was born October 25, 1926 in Grove City, Ohio. On April 12, 1947 in Ft. Wayne, Indiana she was united in marriage to William J. "Bill" Murdock.
Patricia is survived by her children, Douglas Murdock (Raymond Burke) of Northfield, New Jersey, Elizabeth Murdock of Kirksville and Lisa Williams and husband Pat of Kirksville; four grandchildren, Kelli Cash and husband Jesse of Hallsville, Missouri, Rachel Roettger and husband Brian of Wentzville, Missouri, Lindsey William of Naperville, Illinois, and Joseph Williams of Naperville, Illinois; four great grandchildren, Sidney and Evan Cash and Lucas and Owen Roettger; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill, her parents, two brothers, Harry and Richard Neff and one sister, Phyllis Sterling.
Patricia graduated from Grove City High School in 1944. She worked at Lockborne Airforce Base in Columbus, Ohio during the War. After her marriage to Bill they moved to Kirksville.
She enjoyed attending the grandchildren's sporting events, and doing crossword puzzles.
Visitation with the family will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday (March 22, 2019) at Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home.
Private family service will be held on Friday (March 23, 2019). Burial will be in Maple Hills Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the .
Arrangements in care of Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home; www.davisplaylehudsonrimer.com.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Mar. 18, 2019