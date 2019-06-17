|
Phyllis Inbody Michalek
Phyllis Inbody Michalek, 82 of Kirksville passed away peacefully Thursday, June 13, 2019.
The daughter of Mac and Ula (Ogle) Murphy, she was born November 7, 1936 in Green City, Missouri.
She was united in marriage to J.T. Inbody who preceded her in death on January 5, 1966. She was also preceded in death by her father, Mac Murphy; her brother, Philip Mack; her nephew, Adam Murphy; and her great nephew, Levi Fenton.
Phyllis is survived by three daughters and their spouses, Ferol and Terry Cima, Jaye Wright, and Jennifer and Kevin Potter; two brothers and their spouses, Dennis and Carol Murphy, and Tandy and Mary Murphy; six grandchildren, Gary Cima, Justin Cima, Andrea Cima, Rachael Potter, Katie Potter, and Jeremy Wright; six great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Phyllis received her education in Green City, MO and grew up on the family farm. She was a hard worker on the farm, doing any task she was asked to do. She loved caring for and raising a variety of animals including basset hounds, goats, and ponies with her husband later in life.
Phyllis moved to Kirksville after graduation and held several jobs including working at local nursing homes and factories.
She will be remembered for her strongwill, sense of humor, contagious laugh, and her kind generosity to her grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home. She will be laid to rest at Maple Hills Cemetery net to her beloved husband.
Arrangements in the care of Davis-PlyleHudson-Rimer Funeral Home; www.davisplaylehudsonrimer.com.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on June 17, 2019