Travis-Noe Funeral Home
1008 W Potter Ave
Kirksville, MO 63501
(660) 665-1300
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Travis-Noe Funeral Home
1008 W Potter Ave
Kirksville, MO 63501
Memorial service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Travis-Noe Funeral Home
1008 W Potter Ave
Kirksville, MO 63501
Rex Chapman Obituary
Rex Eugene Chapman, 68, of Greentop, Missouri, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Kirksville Manor Care Center. He was born May 23, 1950 to Dorothy and Gird Chapman. On May 19, 2018, Rex was united in marriage to Martha Gardner.

He is survived by his wife; two daughters, Paula Tennant and Joyce Scott; three step-daughters, Michele Wampler, Tina Rogers, and Nancy Short; one step-son, Cory March; two brothers, Tommy and Gird Jr. Chapman; two sisters, Bertha Hines and Dorothy Kay Smith; fifteen grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Rex was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Joyce, daughter Cheryle, his brothers and sisters.

Rex was a longtime resident of Milan, Missouri, then moved to Greentop, Missouri. Rex was a hard-working man and took care of his family. Rex worked for 30 years at Con Agra Foods until its closing, and then for Smithfield Farms, retiring from both.

He loved fishing, watching wrestling and cheering on the Milan Wildcats, Mizzou Tigers, Kansas City Chiefs and the Smashed softball team. He will be greatly missed.

A memorial service will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Travis-Noe Funeral Home in Kirksville, with Pastor Sonny Smiser presiding.

Public visitation will be held from 12:00 a.m. until time of the service on Thursday, April 25, 2019 in the chapel of Travis-Noe Funeral Home.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Rex Chapman may be made to Martha Chapman. Memorials may be left at or mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO 63501.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Apr. 23, 2019
