Russell Junior Lewis
Russell Lewis, 80, of Queen City passed away Friday night (March 22, 2019) in the Schuyler County Nursing Home were he had been for just a short time.
The son of Russell Leo and Leola Marie (Bruner) Lewis he was born in New Boston, Missouri. When he was a small child he moved to the Downing area with his mother after his father was struck by lighting and killed. He grew up in the Downing area and attended the Brushy Rural School.
On January 26, 1959 he was united in marriage to Betty Sapp who preceded in death. He was also preceded in death by his parents, a grandson Jason Aldridge, three brothers; Bobby, Thomas, and Ralph, and one sister Carolyn Williamson.
Junior is survived by his daughters Sandi Aldridge and Karen Lewis, grandchildren Shane Aldridge and wife Jessica, Adam Aldridge, Autumn Eagleshield, and Amber Eagleshield, great grandchildren Angelica, Victoria, and Shane Aldridge, Troy Aldridge, Blossom and Mangas Eagleshield, Destiny Stoutenberg and Kyson Robb. He is also survived by two sisters Christine Moots and Loujean Cory and husband Bob and many nieces and nephews.
As a young man Junior worked in Yellowstone Park helping to fight fires. For many years he was a construction laborer and helped to build the Kirksville Osteopathic Hospital. He also worked in the coal mines. He had farmed since 1965 and had only lived in town for the last four years.
Junior belonged to a construction union.
He was very hard working. He thought a lot of his farm animals and dog and enjoyed working with them. Junior really enjoyed hunting and fishing with his grandsons. He was a loving husband, father, grandpa, and great grandpa and will be greatly missed.
Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday (March 25, 2019) at the Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home with Pastor Sonny Smyser officiating. Burial will be in the Queen City Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Adam Aldridge, Shane Aldridge, Ashley Robeson, Michael Robeson, T.J.Gray, and Murl Lusher'
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Sunday (March 24, 2019) in the Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Mar. 25, 2019