Sharon Kay Austin, 77, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Kirksville Manor Care Center.
The daughter of the late Turner Lamar and Armanda Helen (Bears) Austin, she was born May 11, 1942 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Sharon is survived by one daughter, Paula Hatcher and husband Michael of Lansing, MI; two brothers, James Austin and wife Megan of Donnellson, IA, and Mike Austin and wife Kathy of Ethel, MO; and one sister, Brenda Austin of Kirksville, MO. She is survived by several nieces and nephews and cousins.
Sharon was employed for Truman State University seven years for the Vice President's office and Study Abroad. Prior to coming to Truman, she also worked ten years at Texas Children's Hospital where she was secretary to the chief of pediatric ophthalmology. She returned to the Kirksville area in 2015 from the State of Oklahoma.
Sharon was a member of the United Trinity Church Assembly of God in Macon, Missouri. She was an avid bird watcher and loved to tend her potted plants. She was an excellent singer and Bible scholar as well.
It was Sharon's wish to be cremated and a memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the United Trinity Church Assembly of God in Macon, with Reverend Mike Birdsong officiating.
Honorary pallbearers will be Randy Barratt, Steve Bears, Stanley Bears, Danny Bears, Buren Turner, and Bruce Turner.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Sharon may be made to the United Trinity Church Assembly of God Church Missions Fund and may be left at or mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO 63501.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on June 7, 2019