Memorial service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dooley Funeral Home
Queen City, MO
Shirley Bergman


1946 - 2019
Shirley Bergman Obituary
Shirley Ann Bergmen

Shirley Ann (Kent) Bergman, 72, of Kirksville went to be with the Lord April 24, 2019 with her family at her side.

Shirley was born October 18, 1946 to Orrist A. and Rena I. (Richmond) Kent. She attended school and spent much of her life in Queen City, MO.

In 1961, she was married to James (Peach) Bergman, and they had two son's together, James A. (Jimmy) Bergman and Jeffrey K. (Jeff) Bergman, both of Kirksville, MO. She later married Richard Pearce in 1978.

Shirley operated her own beauty shop in Queen City for years. She loved her family and liked to spend time writing poetry and socializing.

Jimmy and Jeff remember their mom as a fun-loving, independent, and spirited woman.

Shirley is survived by her sons, six grandchildren – Amber True, Aaron Eskra, Alexis Bergman, Jenny Miller, Aric Bergman and Delanie Bergman, all of Kirksville. She is also survived by eleven great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were her parents and three brothers – Larry Colton, Gary (Shug) Colton and Roger Kent.

A memorial service will be held Monday, April 29 at Dooley Funeral Home in Queen City, MO from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

Donations can be made to The Pines Resident Fund in lieu of flowers.

Arrangements in the care of Dooley Funeral Home, Queen City, MO: www.davisplaylehudsonrimer.com
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Apr. 27, 2019
