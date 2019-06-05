Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home - Kirksville
2100 E. Shepherd Avenue P.O. Box 307
Kirksville, MO 63501
(660) 665-2233
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home - Kirksville
2100 E. Shepherd Avenue P.O. Box 307
Kirksville, MO 63501
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Mary Immaculate Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Suzanne Cupelli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Suzanne Cupelli


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Suzanne Cupelli Obituary
Suzanne Cupelli

Suzanne Raney Cupelli, of Kirksville, died on June 2, 2019, after a two-year battle with cancer. She was born August 1, 1945, in Amarillo, Texas, to the late Grady and LaVern (Sanders) Raney. Suzanne graduated from Wheat Ridge, Colorado, High School and earned her Bachelor of Science in Education from Colorado State University in 1967. Suzanne began her home economics teaching career in Colorado Springs. She met her husband Ralph while he was stationed at Fort Carson before his tour in Vietnam. They married after his return on September 2, 1972, in Cascade, Colorado. Over the next 20 years, Suzanne and Ralph traveled the world and ultimately made their home in Kirksville. Suzanne taught in Novinger and served as a substitute teacher for Mary Immaculate Catholic School and the Adair County R-III School District. Suzanne loved to read so much so that she worked at the Adair County Public Library after working at Kirlin's in Kirksville. Among her many talents, Suzanne was an excellent cook and seamstress.

Suzanne was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, John Raney. She will be greatly missed by her surviving family, which includes her husband Ralph; daughter Aimee and husband John Schumacher; grandchildren Emma, Isaac, and Lucy; sister Peggy (Robert) Jacobs; sisters-in-law Barbara Raney, Louis Cupelli and Ann (Jackson) McHorney; brothers-in-law David (Vicky) Cupelli and Robert Cupelli; and, six nieces and nephews.

She loved spending time with family, traveling to Rotary and Knights of Columbus events, and entertaining with friends. She also developed a passion for watching Truman State University's Women's Volleyball and Basketball games.

Suzanne was a very kind and gentle soul and a wonderful mother and companion. She will be missed but remembered by all who knew her.

Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday, June 10, 2019 at Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Mary Immaculate Catholic Church.

Memorials in memory of Suzanne are suggested to Mary Immaculate Catholic School or the Rotary Foundation.

Arrangements in the care of Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home, www.davisplaylehudsonrimer.com.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now