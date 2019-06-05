|
|
Suzanne Cupelli
Suzanne Raney Cupelli, of Kirksville, died on June 2, 2019, after a two-year battle with cancer. She was born August 1, 1945, in Amarillo, Texas, to the late Grady and LaVern (Sanders) Raney. Suzanne graduated from Wheat Ridge, Colorado, High School and earned her Bachelor of Science in Education from Colorado State University in 1967. Suzanne began her home economics teaching career in Colorado Springs. She met her husband Ralph while he was stationed at Fort Carson before his tour in Vietnam. They married after his return on September 2, 1972, in Cascade, Colorado. Over the next 20 years, Suzanne and Ralph traveled the world and ultimately made their home in Kirksville. Suzanne taught in Novinger and served as a substitute teacher for Mary Immaculate Catholic School and the Adair County R-III School District. Suzanne loved to read so much so that she worked at the Adair County Public Library after working at Kirlin's in Kirksville. Among her many talents, Suzanne was an excellent cook and seamstress.
Suzanne was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, John Raney. She will be greatly missed by her surviving family, which includes her husband Ralph; daughter Aimee and husband John Schumacher; grandchildren Emma, Isaac, and Lucy; sister Peggy (Robert) Jacobs; sisters-in-law Barbara Raney, Louis Cupelli and Ann (Jackson) McHorney; brothers-in-law David (Vicky) Cupelli and Robert Cupelli; and, six nieces and nephews.
She loved spending time with family, traveling to Rotary and Knights of Columbus events, and entertaining with friends. She also developed a passion for watching Truman State University's Women's Volleyball and Basketball games.
Suzanne was a very kind and gentle soul and a wonderful mother and companion. She will be missed but remembered by all who knew her.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday, June 10, 2019 at Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Mary Immaculate Catholic Church.
Memorials in memory of Suzanne are suggested to Mary Immaculate Catholic School or the Rotary Foundation.
Arrangements in the care of Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home, www.davisplaylehudsonrimer.com.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on June 5, 2019