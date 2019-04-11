|
Teresa Christine (Yardley) Hatfield, 55, of Brashear, Missouri, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019 at Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville.
Born December 7, 1963 in Kirksville, Teresa was the daughter of the late Willard Francis and Nettie Louise (Ownbey) Yardley.
Teresa is survived by her fiancée Steve Svihl of Brashear, MO; one brother and sister-in-law, Willard "Sonny" and Twyla Yardley of Jefferson City, MO; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Willa and Leon Hutcheson and Roxie and Darreld Parks all of Kirksville, MO; longtime friend, Jeff Hatfield of Kirksville, MO; Rachel Peavler of North Carolina, who she considered as a daughter, as well as a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Teresa lived most of her life in Kirksville, where she attended the Kirksville Bible School and was a graduate from Kirksville High School with the Class of 1982. She then went on to receive her LPN degree and worked for area hospitals and nursing homes a number of years.
It was Teresa's wish to be cremated and her family will receive friends during a public visitation Saturday, April 13, 2019 from Noon to 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Travis-Noe Funeral Home in Kirksville. No Service will be held.
Teresa will be interred next of her father at Ownbey Cemetery in Kirksville at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ownbey Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO 63501.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Apr. 11, 2019