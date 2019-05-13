|
Walter "Walt" Harrington Ryle, IV, 87, of Kirkville, husband of Connie Carskadon Ryle, died May 5, 2019 at his home. He was born May 3, 1932, in Kirksville, to the late Walter Harrington Ryle, III, and Maurine Lea Ryle. He graduated from Kirksville Senior High School and later earned a Bachelor of Arts in history, a Bachelor of Science in education, and a master's degree in history from Northeast Missouri State Teachers College, now known as Truman State University. Later, Walt conducted post-graduate studies at Duke University, the National University of Mexico and Oxford University in England. The Kirksville Rotary Club awarded Walt the first Rotary International Graduate Fellowship to attend Oxford University. While earning his degrees and beginning his teaching career, Walt served in the US Army Reserves from 1951-1961.
Walt loved sharing his knowledge of Latin American, Missouri, European and ancient history to his students at Truman from 1955 until 1994. As a young professor, Walt founded and served as the tour guide and instructor for the Mexican Travel Workshop for 13 years. After leaving the classroom in 1994, Walt accepted a new challenge by becoming the Athletic Director at Truman where he served for the next five years.
During his career at Truman spanning 45 years, Walt was deeply committed to serving the university community, including significant involvement in the governance of Truman at the departmental, divisional and faculty levels. From 1962 to 1994, he advised the Sigma Tau Gamma Fraternity, of which he was a member, and acted as the president during his undergraduate years. He was also named the Faculty Athletic Representative to the Missouri Intercollegiate Athletic Association (MIAA) and served as either the vice-president or president from 1985-1991. In 2012, Wait was inducted into the MIAA Hall of Fame. The following year he was inducted into the Truman Athletics Hall of Fame.
Walt also took an active role in various organizations outside the Truman community. Walt was a past president and member of the Kirksville Rotary Club for 58 years. He also was a scout leader for the Boy Scouts of America and had memberships in the Kirksville Country Club, Saddle Club and American Cheviot Sheep Society.
In his free time, Walt enjoyed raising and breeding Cheviot Sheep, which he did for over 40 years. He also had a passion for gardening, especially flowers and trees.
Walter married Connie Alene Carskadon on December 4, 1965, and they had two sons and one daughter.
He was preceded in death by his parents. He will be greatly missed by his surviving family which includes his wife Connie of the home; two sons, Lieutenant Colonel Douglas Ryle, Retired and wife Lisa, of Phoenix, AZ and Dr. Wesley Ryle and wife Amy, of Kirksville, MO; one daughter, Alanna Rustici and husband Drake, of Lee's Summit, MO; four grandchildren, Parker Jones, Victoria Ryle, Kaylie Rustici and Rebecca Ryle; and many dear friends.
A memorial service celebrating the life of Walter "Walt" Harrington Ryle, IV, will be held on May 16, 2019 at 2 pm at Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home. Visitation with the family will be on Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to the time of service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The General Scholarship Fund of Truman State University or to a .
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on May 13, 2019