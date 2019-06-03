|
Willa Dean (Wood) Groseclose, 88, of Huntsville, Missouri, formerly of Kirksville, passed away Saturday, May 31, 2019 at the University Missouri Hospital in Columbia.
The daughter of the late William Earl and Martha Lea (Lowe) Wood, she was born May 26, 1931 in Gifford, Missouri. Willa was united in marriage to Harold Groseclose in March of 1987 in Columbia, Missouri.
Willa is survived by her husband Harold of the home; two step-sons, Michael Groseclose of Ashland, MO, and Thomas (Becky) Groseclose of Sturgeon, MO; two step-daughters, Corena Lawrence and Laura Leatherman both of Kirksville, MO; one nephew, Richard Wood, and one niece Beverly Granneman.
As well as her parents preceding her in death, Willa was also preceded in death by one brother, Donald Lee Wood.
Willa was manager of Shockey's Gas Station and Convenience Store for several years in Kirksville. Willa was very devoted to and loved her dogs.
Public visitation will be held Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Travis-Noe Funeral Home in Kirksville, Missouri.
Willa will be cremated following her visitation and no funeral service will be held.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on June 3, 2019