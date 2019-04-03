|
William Charles "Bill" Davison, 80, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Boone Hospital in Columbia.
Born January 18, 1939 in Kirksville, Missouri, Bill was the son of the late Charles and Emogene (Miller) Davison Jr. On August 28, 1960 in Kirksville, Missouri, Bill was united in marriage to Mary Ann Daniels.
Bill is survived by his wife Mary Ann of fifty-nine years; two sons and daughters-in-law, Charles and Karla Davison of Columbia, MO and John and Andralie Davison of Gardner, KS; one sister and brother-in-law, Pam and Joe Zeigler of LaPlata, MO; seven grandchildren, Drew, Paige, Adam, Blake, Taylor, Olivia and Max Davison, as well as several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one son Bobby Lee Davison on April 25, 2010.
Bill was a graduate from Kirksville High School with the Class of 1957. He served in the United States National Guard. Bill worked as a produce manager for Green Hills Grocery before going to work as an Iron Worker where he was a member of Iron Workers #577. He then worked as produce manager at Welch's Cash Saver until retiring. Bill was also a volunteer for Southwest #3 Fire Department where he served as Chief a number of years. After retiring, Bill drove a school bus for Weber's Bus Inc.
Bill enjoyed playing pool, bowling, wood working in his shop doing repairs, watching baseball, and had a great love for his dogs.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Travis-Noe Funeral Home in Kirksville with Chet Daniels officiating. Interment will follow at Pratt Cemetery, south of Novinger, Missouri.
Family will receive friends on Sunday, April 7, 2019 from noon until service time at 2:00 in the chapel of Travis-Noe Funeral Home in Kirksville.
Pallbearers will be Adam Davison, Blake Davison, Chad Zeigler, Brad Daniels, Mike Daniels, Danny Daniels, and Darrell Daniels.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Bill may be made to Pratt Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO 63501.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Apr. 3, 2019