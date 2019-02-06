FREMONT - Alice L. Fink, of Auburn and formerly of Fremont, passed away Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, at Betz Nursing Home, Auburn.

Alice was born on Nov. 14, 1934, in LaGrange.

She graduated from Angola High School in 1952, and then went to Ravenscroft Beauty School in Fort Wayne. She worked as a hairdresser for 30 years. Alice also worked for Montgomery Wards in Angola for 18 years, and later retired from Magnavox in Auburn.

Alice was a lifetime member of the Moose Lodge, and was an accomplished bowler, having rolled a number of 300 perfect games over the years.

Survivors include a daughter, Victoria E. Davis of Auburn; sons, Scott L. Davis of South Bend, and George "Lacey" Davis of Fairfax, Virginia; stepsons, LeRoy Fink and Bruce Fink, both of Arizona; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a sister, Judy (Gail) Brauchla of San Diego, California; and a brother, Allen (JoAnn) Fair of Auburn.

Alice was preceded in death by her parents, LeRoy Fair and Wilma (Wheaton) Harman, and a stepson, Bobby Fink.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, with Sharon Servis officiating. There will be one hour of calling prior to the memorial service from 10-11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Memorial donations are requested to the .

Condolences may be sent online to beamsfuneralhome.com.