TOPEKA - Anna M. Helmuth, 75, of Topeka, gained her angel wings Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at Life Care Center of LaGrange.

She was born April 10, 1943, in Arthur, Illinois, to Eli K. and Bertha (Herschberger) Kauffman.

She moved to this area as a teenager, coming from Illinois.

On March 17, 1962, in Topeka she married James Helmuth. He preceded her in death on Jan. 15, 2015.

Mrs. Helmuth owned and operated the Topeka Coffee Shop for 22 years. She was a member of the Maple Grove Church in Topeka.

Ann will best be remembered for her infectious laughter that radiated throughout her entire body. She enjoyed camping with her family, sitting by the campfire, working in the garden in the summer, and doing puzzles with her husband in the winter. Baking pies every Saturday was her specialty. Ann could always be seen drinking coffee on the porch with her friends. She dearly loved playing with her grandkids.

Surviving are two daughters, Brenda Lambright of Elkhart and Lisa (Tim) Nowaskie of Elizabethtown, Kentucky; a son, Jeff (Tonya) Helmuth of Topeka; nine grandchildren, Kathy (Nick) Baughman, Angela (Sam) Brown, Josh Lambright, Leighann Kesterman, Kameron (Autum) Helmuth, Natasha (Michael) Handshoe, Darren (Candice) Stillson, Eli Nowaskie and Gabe Nowaskie; seven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Lizzie Ann (Kenneth) Mullet of Nappanee and Linda (Alvin Mast) Schrock of Wolcottville; three brothers, Levi (Jan) Kauffman of Wolcottville, Robert (Debra) Kauffman of Goshen, and Dave (Karen) Kauffman of Wolcottville; and a sister-in-law, Alanna Kauffman of Homosassa, Florida.

She was also preceded in death by a son-in-law, Carl Lambright; a grandson, Kristopher James Helmuth; and a brother, Willard Kauffman.

A Celebration of Life Service will be Monday, March 4, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Maple Grove Church, 806 S. Main St., Topeka, with Pastor Jason Gingerich officiating. Burial will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery.

Pallbearers are her grandsons, Josh Lambright, Kameron Helmuth, Darren Stillson, Eli Nowaskie, Gabe Nowaskie, Nick Baughman, Sam Brown and Michael Handshoe.

Calling is Sunday, March 3, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the church and one hour before the service on Monday, March 4, 2019.

Preferred memorials are to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, S.R. 9 North, Wolcottville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

View a video tribute after Sunday or share memories and condolences at youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.